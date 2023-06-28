First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 125,603 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,603 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

HMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 186,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

