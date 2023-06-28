First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 980 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. 175,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

