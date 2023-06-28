First Hawaiian Bank Sells 169 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.90. 109,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

