First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 762 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.71. 112,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

