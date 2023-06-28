First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $405,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.