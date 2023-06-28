First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. 6,143,541 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

