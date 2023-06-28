First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $266,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,387,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after acquiring an additional 817,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,079. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

