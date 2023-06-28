First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 428 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. 390,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

