First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 3.8%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 27,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

First Property Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In other First Property Group news, insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,057.85). In related news, insider Ben Habib acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,900 ($3,687.22). Also, insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of First Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,057.85). Insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,000 over the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

