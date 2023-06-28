First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $202.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $182.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.54 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.30.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

