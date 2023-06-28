First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FTHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 199,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,474. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.