First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
FTHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 199,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,474. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
