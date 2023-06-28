First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,275 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 4.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 24,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,762. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

