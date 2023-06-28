First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 2.4%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.33. Approximately 182,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 319,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $674,420,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 404.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after buying an additional 390,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 66.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 133,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 138,265 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $12,982,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

