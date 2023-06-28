First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 6,257.1% in June

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 6,257.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. 8,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,065. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

