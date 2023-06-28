First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Increased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

