First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 710.3% in June

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 710.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 539,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 135,564 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,888,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 107,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,696,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 37,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The company has a market cap of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

