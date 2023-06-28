First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,986,848 shares of company stock worth $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 559,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.