First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 70,183 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

