First United Bank & Trust Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.88. 461,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,468. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day moving average is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

