First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 719,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,847. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

