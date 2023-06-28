First United Bank & Trust Sells 150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. 1,702,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,611. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

