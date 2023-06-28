First United Bank & Trust Sells 241 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

