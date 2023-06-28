First United Bank & Trust Sells 3,186 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.30. 904,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.