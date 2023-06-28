First United Bank & Trust Sells 4,789 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,729. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

