First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.20

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $15.29. First United shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 4,246 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First United by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 163.5% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in First United by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

