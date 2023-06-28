FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

