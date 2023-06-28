Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of F traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,196,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

