ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 159,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.