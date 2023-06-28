Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYE opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.