Founders Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Markel Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $19.94 on Wednesday, reaching $1,323.00. 2,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,034. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,344.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,330.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.