Founders Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.22. 98,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

