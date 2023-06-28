Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 637,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Freightos Trading Up 30.1 %

Shares of CRGOW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Freightos has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

