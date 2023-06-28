FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,516.2% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.53. 1,544,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,622. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,711 shares of company stock valued at $161,547,516. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

