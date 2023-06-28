FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 9,390,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,724,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

