FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 629,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

