FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 4,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGLD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

