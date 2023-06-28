FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.49

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 523045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

