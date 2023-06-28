FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Achieves $483.49 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $483.49 million and $72.79 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

