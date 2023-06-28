GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Down 3.8%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.58. 3,918,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,745,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

GAP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

