General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

NYSE GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

