General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down to $80.90

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.90, but opened at $78.87. General Mills shares last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 1,757,473 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

