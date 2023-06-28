Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 83,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

