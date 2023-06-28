Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.25.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,850,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.