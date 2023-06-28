Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.17. Geron shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,813,701 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Geron Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Insider Transactions at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

