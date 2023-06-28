Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.62

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.62 and traded as high as $59.75. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 119,574 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

