Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.54. Glencore shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 34,424 shares traded.
Glencore Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Glencore from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.