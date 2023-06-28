Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $451.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

