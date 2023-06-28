Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHIQ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

CHIQ opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.