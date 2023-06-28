Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 343. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.