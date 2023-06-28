Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,175,000. Oracle comprises 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

ORCL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,324. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.02.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

